Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $7.70 Million Stock Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 521.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,098 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Ladder Capital worth $7,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LADR. Colony Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $5,861,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ladder Capital by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,916,000 after purchasing an additional 251,635 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ladder Capital by 622.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 151,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 130,238 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $2,342,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Ladder Capital by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 167,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 100,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

LADR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.51. 5,768,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 51.60 and a current ratio of 51.60. Ladder Capital Corp has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.55 million, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.06.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $86.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 30.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.79%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LADR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet cut Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.10 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.