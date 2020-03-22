Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $8.01 Million Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,331 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Rollins worth $8,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,145,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,998,000 after buying an additional 16,107 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Rollins in the third quarter valued at about $32,724,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Rollins by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 367,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 4,291.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 362,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after acquiring an additional 354,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Rollins by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 337,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after acquiring an additional 42,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

ROL traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.00. 3,354,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $43.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.56 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.04.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Rollins’s payout ratio is 65.75%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROL. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.99.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

