Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $8.13 Million Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,605 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $8,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Retirement Network bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $37,533.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,926,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $33,832.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,789,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,252 shares of company stock valued at $165,245 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded down $11.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.50. 1,731,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,638. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $85.45 and a 52 week high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.07%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.58.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.