Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $8.21 Million Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,603 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Donaldson worth $8,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 341.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Donaldson from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of DCI stock traded down $2.04 on Friday, hitting $35.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,357. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 38.01%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

