Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $8.38 Million Position in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,021 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Yeti worth $8,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Yeti by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Yeti by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Yeti by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Yeti by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yeti during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yeti stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,778,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,822. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.12. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $38.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.55 million. Yeti had a return on equity of 122.16% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,778 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $125,996.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cortec Group Gp, Llc sold 11,277,068 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $359,174,615.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,507,384 shares of company stock worth $398,477,348 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YETI. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Yeti from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Yeti in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Yeti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yeti in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.48.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

