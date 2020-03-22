Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $8.46 Million Position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,971 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of WP Carey worth $8,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in WP Carey by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 764,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,211,000 after buying an additional 270,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in WP Carey by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,283,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,276,000 after buying an additional 251,476 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in WP Carey by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 930,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,483,000 after buying an additional 161,846 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in WP Carey by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 263,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,075,000 after buying an additional 116,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in WP Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,929,000. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on WP Carey from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WP Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 4,000 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.83 per share, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,368.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Flanagan purchased 1,000 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.29 per share, with a total value of $82,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,717 shares in the company, valued at $388,161.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,785 shares of company stock valued at $838,178 over the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded up $3.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.36. 1,976,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,541. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.50. WP Carey Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.57 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 24.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. WP Carey’s payout ratio is currently 83.00%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

