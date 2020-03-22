Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $8.64 Million Stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of AMERCO worth $8,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UHAL. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in AMERCO by 15.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 2.9% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 10,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the third quarter worth $508,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERCO alerts:

AMERCO stock traded down $36.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.61. The stock had a trading volume of 102,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,929. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.72. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $235.15 and a 12 month high of $426.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($2.07). The firm had revenue of $927.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.68 million. AMERCO had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.85%. AMERCO’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AMERCO will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward J. Shoen bought 5,101 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $316.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,614,517.51. Also, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen bought 3,000 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $343.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,031,190.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,590,117.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 15,510 shares of company stock worth $5,243,464. 42.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UHAL. CL King upgraded AMERCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut AMERCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.