Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $8.73 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,781 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $8,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Fortinet by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,066,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,863,000 after buying an additional 149,780 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 719.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 542,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,672,000 after buying an additional 630,497 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Fortinet by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,731,000 after buying an additional 40,167 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 408,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,379,000 after buying an additional 17,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Fortinet by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 390,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,742,000 after buying an additional 56,432 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fortinet from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Fortinet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Fortinet from $135.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on Fortinet from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.20.

FTNT traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,041,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,422. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. Fortinet Inc has a one year low of $68.87 and a one year high of $121.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.89 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 15.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 26,828 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total value of $2,845,109.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,186,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,061,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total value of $89,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,958,639.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,580 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,104 over the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

