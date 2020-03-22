Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Elanco Animal Health worth $7,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 46.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,763,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,565 shares in the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $36,821,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $8,844,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 80.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 673,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,921,000 after buying an additional 300,835 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $2,992,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

ELAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America raised Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

ELAN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.50. 9,529,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,094,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.79. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $35.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,016 shares in the company, valued at $201,602.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R David Hoover acquired 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $110,659.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,814.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $388,329. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

