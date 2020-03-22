Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) by 257.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 841,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 606,256 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.58% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital worth $8,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,462,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,564,000 after acquiring an additional 198,564 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 1,566.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 180,165 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

WMC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.70. 3,080,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 883.05, a current ratio of 883.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $11.33.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 11.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Murphy bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at $580,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lisa Meyer sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $30,186.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,368.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $183,100. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

