Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $8.38 Million in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 328,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,383,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of NortonLifeLock as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on NLOK. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.96. The company had a trading volume of 11,946,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,127,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.06. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.