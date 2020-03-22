Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $6,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 79,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 136 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

BIO traded down $17.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $329.01. 386,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,016. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.66 and a 1 year high of $413.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $370.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.12). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 76.08%. The business had revenue of $624.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.50 million. Analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIO. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

