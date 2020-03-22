Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,961 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $8,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Concho Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Concho Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Concho Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Concho Resources by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Concho Resources by 1,513.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Concho Resources from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Concho Resources from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Concho Resources from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Concho Resources from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.86.

NYSE:CXO traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.56. 4,179,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,043,259. Concho Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.31.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Concho Resources’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

