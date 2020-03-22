Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 287,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.16% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the third quarter worth about $469,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $615,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 23,823 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 999,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,910,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA KSA traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $21.88. 1,204,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,664. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.30. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $35.66.

