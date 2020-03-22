Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 164,491 Shares of Equillium (NYSE:EQ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Equillium (NYSE:EQ) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,233,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,491 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 12.86% of Equillium worth $7,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Equillium in the third quarter worth $91,000.

Get Equillium alerts:

In other Equillium news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $25,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

EQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Equillium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equillium in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of NYSE EQ traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.23. 15,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,465. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09. Equillium has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $8.66.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.