Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,749 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Varian Medical Systems worth $9,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $231,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,279,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,267 shares in the company, valued at $13,339,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,595 shares of company stock worth $6,533,833. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock traded down $8.38 on Friday, hitting $99.52. 2,001,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,163. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $98.31 and a one year high of $150.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

VAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Varian Medical Systems from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.13.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

