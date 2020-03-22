Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 50,485 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 302.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,485 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.27% of LCI Industries worth $7,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in LCI Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $381,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 11.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 12.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LCII. ValuEngine upgraded LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. CL King upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Sidoti upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

In related news, Director David A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,100,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCII stock traded down $4.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.70. The company had a trading volume of 278,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,465. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $58.02 and a 12 month high of $116.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.23. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.38.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.35 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.18%. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.52%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

