Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 743 Shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Cable One worth $7,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Cable One by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cable One by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Cable One by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Cable One by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,915,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CABO traded up $24.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,270.96. 82,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,578. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,612.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,478.11. Cable One Inc has a 12 month low of $937.50 and a 12 month high of $1,830.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.67 by ($0.35). Cable One had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cable One Inc will post 41.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,805.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Cable One from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,606.67.

In other news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,583.00, for a total value of $3,514,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,863 shares in the company, valued at $7,698,129. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,612.61, for a total value of $1,186,880.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,092,622.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,584 shares of company stock valued at $7,114,170. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

