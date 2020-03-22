Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Gartner worth $7,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,563,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $509,496,000 after acquiring an additional 14,783 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 38,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from to and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $170.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.50.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins acquired 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.50 per share, with a total value of $216,487.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,053 shares in the company, valued at $5,152,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total transaction of $964,473.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,461 shares in the company, valued at $23,636,063.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE IT traded down $9.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,417,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.39. Gartner Inc has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $171.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.24.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner Inc will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.