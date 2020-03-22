Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 482,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $8,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDR. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,346,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,225,000 after acquiring an additional 56,365 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 249,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 160,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 659,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 32,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 298,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 86,380 shares during the last quarter.

WDR stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.81. 3,411,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,240. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.10. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $852.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

