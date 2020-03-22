Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 93.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 90,095 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $7,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MACRO Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Markel by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 3,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fruth Investment Management grew its position in Markel by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its position in Markel by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

In other news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total value of $457,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,220.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,137.01, for a total transaction of $284,252.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,361,003.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,174.00.

Markel stock traded down $51.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $785.18. 84,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,919. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $726.01 and a 12-month high of $1,347.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,202.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,164.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. Markel had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 40.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.