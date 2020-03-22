Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 27,049 Shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,049 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Union Bankshares worth $7,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,691,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after buying an additional 84,496 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,467,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,094,000 after buying an additional 54,015 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 28,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 18,950 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $473,000.

Shares of NYSE:AUB traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.98. The company had a trading volume of 709,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,590. Union Bankshares Corporation has a 12-month low of $19.63 and a 12-month high of $40.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.72.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.70 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%.

AUB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens began coverage on Union Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point lowered Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

