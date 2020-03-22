Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,406 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,822 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,406 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $6,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,341,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $839,110,000 after buying an additional 43,754 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,576,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,212,000 after buying an additional 251,425 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 558,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,151,000 after buying an additional 7,548 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 329,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,142,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,777,000 after buying an additional 25,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded down $9.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,207,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a one year low of $55.17 and a one year high of $98.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.27.

JEC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cowen initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.