Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 66,918 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of Ultra Clean worth $9,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 2,260.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 734.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,251 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UCTT traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.44. 743,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,636. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average of $20.29. The firm has a market cap of $547.27 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $286.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joan Sterling sold 5,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $110,096.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,146.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UCTT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

