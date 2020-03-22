VideoCoin (VID) Hits One Day Volume of $33,170.00

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar. One VideoCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0857 or 0.00001442 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin, CoinExchange and Beaxy. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $3.85 million and approximately $33,170.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00001607 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000183 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,884,682 tokens. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io.

VideoCoin Token Trading

VideoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Beaxy and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

