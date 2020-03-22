VikkyToken Achieves Market Capitalization of $3,196.98 (VIKKY)

VikkyToken (CURRENCY:VIKKY) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. VikkyToken has a market capitalization of $3,196.98 and approximately $7,696.00 worth of VikkyToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VikkyToken has traded 33.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VikkyToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit, LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.85 or 0.02724096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00189439 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00035792 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00033847 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VikkyToken’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,727,082,538 tokens. VikkyToken’s official Twitter account is @VikkyGlobal. The official website for VikkyToken is ico.vikky.io. The official message board for VikkyToken is medium.com/@vikkyglobal.

VikkyToken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VikkyToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VikkyToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VikkyToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

