Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) Given $11.40 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.75 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $11.40 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.24 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Viomi Technology an industry rank of 59 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

VIOT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.58. 153,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,171. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.52. Viomi Technology has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $15.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in Viomi Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hershey Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 41,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 15,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Institute of Technology acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. 17.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

See Also: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viomi Technology (VIOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.