Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) Given $11.40 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.75 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.
Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $11.40 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.24 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Viomi Technology an industry rank of 59 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.
VIOT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.58. 153,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,171. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.52. Viomi Technology has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $15.84.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in Viomi Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hershey Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 41,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 15,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Institute of Technology acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. 17.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Viomi Technology
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.
