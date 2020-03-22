Virtacoin (VTA) Price Reaches $0.0000

Virtacoin (CURRENCY:VTA) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Virtacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Virtacoin has a market cap of $1,257.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of Virtacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Virtacoin has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Virtacoin alerts:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000192 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Virtacoin Profile

Virtacoin (VTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2016. Virtacoin’s total supply is 12,666,916,683 coins and its circulating supply is 5,201,310,113 coins. Virtacoin’s official website is www.virtacoin.world. The Reddit community for Virtacoin is /r/virtacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Virtacoin’s official Twitter account is @virtacoinplus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Virtacoin

Virtacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Virtacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Virtacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Virtacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Virtacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.