Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 64.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,762 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $30,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,354 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1,683.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $167,889,000 after purchasing an additional 843,400 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Visa by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,103,920,000 after purchasing an additional 808,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,126,443,000 after purchasing an additional 767,660 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on V shares. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.04.

V stock opened at $146.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $298.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.50. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $139.80 and a 52 week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,493,805.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

