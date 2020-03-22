Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,368 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 3.9% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in Visa by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Visa by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded down $5.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.83. 18,688,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,551,078. The company has a market cap of $298.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $139.80 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.74 and its 200 day moving average is $185.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Compass Point initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Visa from $236.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.04.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

