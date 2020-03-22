Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Stake Trimmed by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,456,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 284,439 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.78% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $116,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VSH opened at $12.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $1,048,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel Smejkal sold 3,027 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $62,447.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,917.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

VSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

