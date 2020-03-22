Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.87 Million

Equities analysts expect Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) to announce $66.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.73 million. Vishay Precision Group reported sales of $76.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group will report full-year sales of $282.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $280.15 million to $285.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $299.58 million, with estimates ranging from $299.16 million to $300.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vishay Precision Group.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Vishay Precision Group from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins sold 4,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $117,283.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VPG opened at $17.95 on Friday. Vishay Precision Group has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $41.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.57.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

