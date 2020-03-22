Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP decreased its holdings in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,705,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,986 shares during the quarter. Vistra Energy accounts for about 0.9% of Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sculptor Capital LP owned 0.76% of Vistra Energy worth $82,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vistra Energy by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 57,672 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 362.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 111,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 56,586 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Vistra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Vistra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 6,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.61 per share, for a total transaction of $101,393.40. Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $246,200.00. Company insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Energy stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,443,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,968,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68. Vistra Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Vistra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

