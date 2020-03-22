Vitae (VITAE) Price Hits $0.94 on Exchanges

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Vitae has a total market capitalization of $18.39 million and approximately $216,685.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vitae has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00016181 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003702 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003362 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000446 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Vitae

Vitae (CRYPTO:VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io.

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

