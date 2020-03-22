Vivendi SA (EPA:VIV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vivendi SA (EPA:VIV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €30.69 ($35.69).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.10 ($35.00) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays set a €27.50 ($31.98) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.80 ($36.98) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Vivendi stock traded down €0.15 ($0.17) during trading on Friday, hitting €19.37 ($22.52). 7,998,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €23.36 and its 200 day moving average price is €24.69. Vivendi has a twelve month low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a twelve month high of €24.87 ($28.92).

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

