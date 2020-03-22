VNT Chain (VNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.31 Million

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. VNT Chain has a total market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $184,605.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VNT Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Bibox and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded 81.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.85 or 0.02714265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00189480 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00035767 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00033995 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VNT Chain Profile

VNT Chain was first traded on August 18th, 2017. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,710,663,095 tokens. VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs.

VNT Chain Token Trading

VNT Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bibox and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

