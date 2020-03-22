Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,561,203 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,863 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.25% of Vodafone Group worth $126,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOD. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 141.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.35.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

