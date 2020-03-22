Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) versus Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) and Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Vornado Realty Trust has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Two Harbors Investment has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.9% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of Two Harbors Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Two Harbors Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Vornado Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Two Harbors Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 28.6%. Vornado Realty Trust pays out 75.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Two Harbors Investment pays out 116.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Vornado Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Two Harbors Investment has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Two Harbors Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vornado Realty Trust and Two Harbors Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vornado Realty Trust 163.55% 4.54% 1.51% Two Harbors Investment 25.07% 10.64% 1.28%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vornado Realty Trust and Two Harbors Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vornado Realty Trust $1.92 billion 2.94 $3.15 billion $3.49 8.50 Two Harbors Investment $994.69 million 1.54 $323.96 million $1.37 4.09

Vornado Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Two Harbors Investment. Two Harbors Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vornado Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and Two Harbors Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vornado Realty Trust 1 7 2 0 2.10 Two Harbors Investment 0 1 6 0 2.86

Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $71.75, indicating a potential upside of 141.91%. Two Harbors Investment has a consensus price target of $14.74, indicating a potential upside of 163.27%. Given Two Harbors Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Two Harbors Investment is more favorable than Vornado Realty Trust.

Summary

Vornado Realty Trust beats Two Harbors Investment on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019. In 2012, Vornado commemorated 50 years on the NYSE.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company would not be subject to federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90% of net taxable income to its stockholders. Two Harbors Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

