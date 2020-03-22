VoteCoin (VOT) Price Up 9.9% Over Last Week

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One VoteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, VoteCoin has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. VoteCoin has a total market cap of $25,040.72 and approximately $19.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00504704 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00118288 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00088232 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002578 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002309 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000555 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin Profile

VOT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 83,875,875 coins. The official website for VoteCoin is votecoin.site. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VoteCoin

VoteCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VoteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VoteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

