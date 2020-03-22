Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,229 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 216,655 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.08% of Vulcan Materials worth $14,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,661,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,210,000 after acquiring an additional 319,217 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,097,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,050,000 after purchasing an additional 230,426 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 588,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,770,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 582,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 451,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,014,000 after purchasing an additional 51,951 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David P. Steiner acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.61 per share, for a total transaction of $383,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $84.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.11.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.11.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

