W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 64.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,491 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of W. R. Berkley worth $21,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $47.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.03. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $79.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

