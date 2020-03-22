W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $302.45.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GWW shares. G.Research raised W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on W W Grainger from $342.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

GWW stock traded down $21.20 on Friday, hitting $213.78. 474,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,891. W W Grainger has a 12-month low of $212.01 and a 12-month high of $346.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $286.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that W W Grainger will post 18.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is 33.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,729,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 1,570.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,647,000 after acquiring an additional 134,929 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 5.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 69,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

