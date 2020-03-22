W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of W W Grainger worth $10,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWW opened at $213.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $286.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13. W W Grainger Inc has a 12-month low of $212.01 and a 12-month high of $346.60.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 18.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is 33.31%.

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair raised shares of W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. G.Research raised shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.45.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

