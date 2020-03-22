Wagerr Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,276.00 (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $1,276.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr token can currently be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Crex24, Livecoin and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006358 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001683 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000152 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 208,812,471 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,432,857 tokens. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wagerr Token Trading

Wagerr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, Crex24 and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

