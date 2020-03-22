Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $239.08 Million

Brokerages expect that Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) will announce sales of $239.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $238.53 million and the highest is $239.63 million. Warrior Met Coal posted sales of $378.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley raised Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,904,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,375,000 after purchasing an additional 952,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,839,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,009,000 after purchasing an additional 419,320 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth $6,908,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth $6,612,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth $5,507,000.

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.98. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $33.49. The company has a market capitalization of $664.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

