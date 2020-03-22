Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WAT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Waters alerts:

WAT opened at $173.46 on Friday. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $161.01 and a fifty-two week high of $255.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. Waters had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 172.16%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waters will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $1,427,749.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,120.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 5,194 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.67, for a total value of $1,218,875.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,942,548.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,556. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at $3,659,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at $148,668,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.