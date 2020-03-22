Wavesbet Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (WBET)

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Wavesbet has a total market cap of $88,859.36 and $36,454.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wavesbet token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B. During the last week, Wavesbet has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wavesbet Profile

WBET is a token. Wavesbet's total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. The official website for Wavesbet is wavesbet.io.

Wavesbet's official message board is medium.com/@wavesbet.

Buying and Selling Wavesbet

Wavesbet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wavesbet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wavesbet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

