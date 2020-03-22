WaykiChain (WICC) Market Capitalization Reaches $27.19 Million

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One WaykiChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00002415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $18.94, $20.33 and $32.15. During the last week, WaykiChain has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $27.19 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016893 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.86 or 0.02717385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00191056 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00035771 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000633 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00034262 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

WaykiChain Coin Profile

WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com.

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

