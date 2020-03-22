Wedbush Reaffirms Buy Rating for Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aquestive Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Aquestive Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of AQST stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $59.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 million. Aquestive Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8,669.94% and a negative net margin of 125.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,305,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,545,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,323,000. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

