Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,519 ($19.98).

Several brokerages have issued reports on WEIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Weir Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of WEIR stock opened at GBX 742.20 ($9.76) on Friday. Weir Group has a 52 week low of GBX 950.20 ($12.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.87). The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,254.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,395.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.51, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 30.45 ($0.40) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Weir Group’s previous dividend of $16.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.42%.

In related news, insider Barbara Jeremiah purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,300 ($17.10) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($34,201.53).

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

